My life as an al-Qaeda hostage
- 1 November 2017
- From the section Magazine
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Stephen McGown set off from London on his motorbike for a trip of a lifetime to South Africa. But in Timbuktu he was kidnapped by Islamist militants.
CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED TO STEPHEN
Composite image subject to copyright