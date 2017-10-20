The forests that are falling silent
- 20 October 2017
- From the section Magazine
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The once melodious mountains of Java are falling silent. Birds that nest there are being captured and caged - all for a song.
Image subject to copyright