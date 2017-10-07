The Viking therapy club
7 October 2017
Hundreds gather in Wolin, Poland, to recreate Viking culture and take part in fierce, competitive battles. For a significant number, it's a way of escaping their past - a past scarred by violence.
TAP HERE TO READ THEIR STORIES
