Swapper: One question and you've made it in photography

  29 September 2017
Influential documentary photographer David Hurn has a unique archive.

Collated over the past 60 years it comprises some 700-plus prints he has 'swapped' with some of the greatest photographers in history.

It is now the subject of a major exhibition in his native Cardiff and heralds the opening of National Museum Wales' first permanent photo gallery.

