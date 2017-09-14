A 'goodbye kiss' to Cassini

It has been making discoveries at the ringed planet for the past 13 years, but the Cassini space probe's epic journey is nearly at an end.

This week, the spacecraft flew to within 120,000km of the Titan moon in order to nudge its trajectory enough to send it on a collision course with Saturn.

Nasa referred to this manoeuvre as a "goodbye kiss", as it will melt into Saturn's atmosphere on 15 September.

Its destruction is expected to take only a matter of seconds.

