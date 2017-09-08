My brother’s killer is now my friend
- 8 September 2017
Denise Taylor had just graduated from college when her brother Bo was murdered. For years she struggled to come to terms with the loss. Then she spent more than a decade trying to get her brother's killer out of prison.
