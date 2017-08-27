10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. Eminem says he's planning on moving to Scotland.

Find out more (The Scottish Sun)

2. Two golden phonograph records were almost thrown off space probes Voyager 1 and 2 due to a rogue inscription.

Find out more (New Yorker)

3. Big Ben at Legoland is also silencing its chimes.

Find out more (Evening Standard)

4. Taylor Swift's latest single contains "an interpolation of a melody" from Right Said Fred's 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy".

Find out more

5. Monkeys can see faces in inanimate objects.

Find out more (New Scientist)

6. The Babylonians developed their own form of trigonometry 3,700 years ago and it is "superior" to modern day methods.

Find out more (The Independent)

7. Driverless lorries are coming to UK roads.

Find out more

8. Climate change could make fish shrink in size by 30%.

Find out more (Mail Online)

9. French president Emmanuel Macron has racked up a €26,000 (nearly £24,000) make-up bill since May.

Find out more (The Guardian)

10. £203,583 in loose change was found on public transport in London over the past year, according to Transport For London.

Find out more (The Evening Standard)

