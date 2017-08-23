Magazine

The 'soul of the rose' that could be lost forever

  • 23 August 2017
For more than 400 years, the Indian city of Kannauj has been distilling flowers to make perfume. But the industry is now in decline.

Synthetic perfumes are pushing the distilleries towards closure - and these exquisite scents may soon be lost forever.

Petals held in hands

