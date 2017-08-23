The 'soul of the rose' that could be lost forever
- 23 August 2017
- From the section Magazine
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
For more than 400 years, the Indian city of Kannauj has been distilling flowers to make perfume. But the industry is now in decline.
Synthetic perfumes are pushing the distilleries towards closure - and these exquisite scents may soon be lost forever.
Image subject to copyright