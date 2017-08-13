10 things we didn't know last week
1. Justin Bieber's tour made more than $250m (£192m) in ticket sales.
2. The Vikings ate frozen food.
3. The number of young people planning to go to university is at its lowest level in eight years.
4. Tony Blair was briefly a Trotskyite.
5. Oil can send birds off course and hamper migration.
6. Giant 1,574ft (480m) long pipes are washing up on Norfolk beaches.
7. Surgery waiting numbers in England are at their highest in decade.
8. Men from poor backgrounds are 'twice as likely to be single'.
9. You can rent Donald Trump's childhood home for $777 (£615) a night.
10. An asteroid the size of a house will come very close to the Earth in October.
