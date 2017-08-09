Premier League at 25: 2002-2007
The Premier League is 25 years old on 15 August 2017.
To mark the anniversary, BBC Sport has produced five pieces, each covering a five-year period in the competition's history.
This is the third piece, focusing on the span from the 2002-03 season to the end of the 2006-07 campaign, when Arsenal went a season unbeaten, Jose Mourinho declared himself the 'Special One' and big money began flowing into the English game.
TAP HERE to read more.