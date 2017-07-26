Did antidepressants help make this man a mass-murderer?
- 26 July 2017
- From the section Magazine
James Holmes, a young man with no record of violence, murdered 12 people watching Batman in a Colorado cinema in 2012. Did an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed by a doctor, play a part in the killings?