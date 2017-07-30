10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. Puppies have a stroppy teenage phase around the age of eight months.

Find out more (The Debrief)

2. More than half of the UK's international airports lack free drinking water fountains.

Find out more (The Guardian)

3. More than 2,500 grocery products have been subject to so-called "shrinkflation" in the past five years.

Find out more

4. One fifth of the world's superyachts are made in the Italian coastal town of Viareggio.

Find out more

5. The US military spends almost $42m (£32m) a year on the erectile dysfunction medication Viagra.

Find out more

5. There is a bin which turns kitchen waste into plant food.

Find out more (Dezeen)

7. More than one quarter of food outlets in England are takeaways.

Find out more (The Guardian)

8. Forty per cent of America's gun owners have not received formal firearms training.

Find out more (Mother Jones)

9. The Time Lord's name is Doctor Who, not the Doctor.

Find out more

10. There is a dating app just for verified Twitter users.

Find out more (Buzzfeed)

