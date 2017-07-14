Tales from the new Silk Road
14 July 2017
China calls it the project of the century - a massive roll-out of Chinese-built infrastructure to remake the map of the global economy with China at its heart.
Some see this new Silk Road as an opportunity, others as a power grab. Carrie Gracie travelled from China to Europe to hear the stories of the people in its path.