10 things we didn't know last week
1. The "ladies and gentlemen" greeting on the London Underground is to be scrapped as part of an effort to become more gender-neutral
2. Girls in Saudi Arabia are to be given PE lessons in school for the first time
3. Theresa May shed a tear when the General Election exit poll was revealed
4. 2016 saw a record number of deaths of environmentalist activists around the world
5. Coffee drinkers live longer - perhaps
6. The first ever Earth-orbit teleportation has been completed
7. The London black cab is turning green, with an all-new electric taxi set to launch
8. A mysterious ring-shaped UFO has been spotted in the sky above the M62 in West Yorkshire
9. The design of the sari worn by Mother Teresa - white with three blue stripes - has been trademarked
10. The smallest stars in the Universe are the size of Saturn
