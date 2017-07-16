10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. The "ladies and gentlemen" greeting on the London Underground is to be scrapped as part of an effort to become more gender-neutral

2. Girls in Saudi Arabia are to be given PE lessons in school for the first time

3. Theresa May shed a tear when the General Election exit poll was revealed

4. 2016 saw a record number of deaths of environmentalist activists around the world

5. Coffee drinkers live longer - perhaps

6. The first ever Earth-orbit teleportation has been completed

7. The London black cab is turning green, with an all-new electric taxi set to launch

8. A mysterious ring-shaped UFO has been spotted in the sky above the M62 in West Yorkshire

9. The design of the sari worn by Mother Teresa - white with three blue stripes - has been trademarked

10. The smallest stars in the Universe are the size of Saturn

