10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. Brian Cant's audition for Play School involved him sitting in a cardboard box

Find out more

2. Some British consumers in the 1960s enjoyed eating avocados with custard

Find out more

3. Next year 1 billion people will be aged over 60

Find out more (Guardian)

4. There are 3.7 sugar cubes in a serving of Frosties (Kellogg's)

Find out more

5. You should not eat mangoes in a heatwave

Find out more

6. Canada has released a glow in the dark coin

Find out more (Guardian)

7. A baby born on a plane was given free flights for life

Find out more (Metro)

8. Older fathers have 'geekier sons'

Find out more

9. Costa Rica's president accidentally ate a wasp during an interview on live TV

Find out more (Mirror)

10. An Italian airport is defying the liquid carry-on rules, and letting passengers travel with large jars of pesto

Find out more (Telegraph)

Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek

Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.