10 things we didn't know last week
1. Brian Cant's audition for Play School involved him sitting in a cardboard box
2. Some British consumers in the 1960s enjoyed eating avocados with custard
3. Next year 1 billion people will be aged over 60
Find out more (Guardian)
4. There are 3.7 sugar cubes in a serving of Frosties (Kellogg's)
5. You should not eat mangoes in a heatwave
6. Canada has released a glow in the dark coin
Find out more (Guardian)
7. A baby born on a plane was given free flights for life
Find out more (Metro)
8. Older fathers have 'geekier sons'
9. Costa Rica's president accidentally ate a wasp during an interview on live TV
Find out more (Mirror)
10. An Italian airport is defying the liquid carry-on rules, and letting passengers travel with large jars of pesto
Find out more (Telegraph)
Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek
Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.