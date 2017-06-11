10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. Barack Obama wore the same dinner jacket and shoes for eight years.

2. A plague of rats has hit an Island in the Indian Ocean - prompting fears of an impending earthquake.

3. Walmart has asked employees to deliver online orders to customers on their way home from work.

4. Thom Yorke 'nearly walked off stage' during Radiohead's 1997 Glastonbury performance.

5. Your printer might be adding a secret code to all your documents.

6. Wolves have a sense of "fair play".

7. There's a schoolboy with a higher IQ than Stephen Hawking.

8. 146 people have died in the Isle of Man TT motorcycle race.

9. Scientists have found a hellish planet where the "surface" temperature is over 4,000C.

10.Ed Sheeran can fit 55 Maltesers in his mouth.

