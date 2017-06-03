10 things we didn't know last week
1. Trump asks world leaders to call him on his mobile phone
2. Scientist have "accidentally" discovered the root cause of baldness
3. There's a white squirrel in Bath
4. Ed Balls is scared of rats
5. Experts believe Artificial Intelligence will be able to beat us at everything by 2060
6. Australian men are shaving off half their beards to raise money to plant trees
7. We need to watch out for German "super" wasps
8. There's a faceless fish deep in the ocean
9. You could be hosed down in Florence for picnicking in the wrong place
10. China has built the largest floating solar farm on Earth
