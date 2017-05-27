10 things we didn't know last week
1. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson "announced" he will run for president in 2020.
2. Mouse sperm can survive in space.
3. There are now pink pineapples.
4. Whales only became huge 2-3 million years ago.
5. Vic Reeves is going to be in Corrie.
6. We are running out of sand.
7. Even dead flamingos can stand on one leg.
8. Robotic police officers are about to be deployed in Dubai.
9. Big cats like the smell of Chanel perfume.
10. Your brain has a sixth sense that "predicts" the future.
