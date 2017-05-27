10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

Image copyright Getty Images

1. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson "announced" he will run for president in 2020.

Find out more

2. Mouse sperm can survive in space.

Find out more

3. There are now pink pineapples.

Find out more (Evening Standard)

4. Whales only became huge 2-3 million years ago.

Find out more (The Guardian)

5. Vic Reeves is going to be in Corrie.

Find out more

6. We are running out of sand.

Find out more (New Yorker)

7. Even dead flamingos can stand on one leg.

Find out more

8. Robotic police officers are about to be deployed in Dubai.

Find out more (Huffington Post)

9. Big cats like the smell of Chanel perfume.

Find out more (Kent Live)

10. Your brain has a sixth sense that "predicts" the future.

Find out more (Huffington Post)

