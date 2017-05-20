10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. A Star Wars villain has the fastest-rising baby name in the US.

2. Climate change is turning Antarctica green, say researchers.

3. Atheists maybe more intelligent than religious people, according to a study.

4. There are only 7,100 cheetahs left in the wild.

5. Beauty sleep actually works.

6. We could be finally getting a redhead emoji.

7. A London private school may let boys wear skirts.

8. "Fat but fit" is a myth according to scientists.

9. The King of the Netherlands secretly piloted KLM passenger flights for 21 years.

10. Paul McCartney is going to be in the forthcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film.

