10 things we didn't know last week
1. A Star Wars villain has the fastest-rising baby name in the US.
Find out more (The Independent)
2. Climate change is turning Antarctica green, say researchers.
3. Atheists maybe more intelligent than religious people, according to a study.
4. There are only 7,100 cheetahs left in the wild.
Find out more (National Geographic)
5. Beauty sleep actually works.
6. We could be finally getting a redhead emoji.
7. A London private school may let boys wear skirts.
8. "Fat but fit" is a myth according to scientists.
9. The King of the Netherlands secretly piloted KLM passenger flights for 21 years.
10. Paul McCartney is going to be in the forthcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film.
