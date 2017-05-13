10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. Eminem cured Ed Sheeran's stammer.

Find out more

2. Steven Seagal is reportedly considered to be a national security threat in Ukraine.

Find out more (Vice)

3. A beach can reappear after 30 years.

Find out more (The Independent)

4. Nicki Minaj has promised to help pay college tuition fees for 30 of her fans.

Find out more

5. It might be possible to earn £1,700 by moving to the remote Italian village of Bormida.

Find out more (The Guardian)

6. Cary Grant had 100 LSD sessions to try and find himself.

Find out more (Guardian)

7. Joanna Lumley hopes to be fed to the foxes when she dies.

Find out more (The Sun)

8. Babies with involved fathers may learn faster.

Find out more

9. Researchers have discovered 80 forgotten cycle ways "hidden in plain sight".

Find out more (The Guardian)

10. The fridge is the filthiest place in your kitchen.

Find out more (Time)

Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek

Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.