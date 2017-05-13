10 things we didn't know last week
1. Eminem cured Ed Sheeran's stammer.
2. Steven Seagal is reportedly considered to be a national security threat in Ukraine.
3. A beach can reappear after 30 years.
Find out more (The Independent)
4. Nicki Minaj has promised to help pay college tuition fees for 30 of her fans.
5. It might be possible to earn £1,700 by moving to the remote Italian village of Bormida.
6. Cary Grant had 100 LSD sessions to try and find himself.
7. Joanna Lumley hopes to be fed to the foxes when she dies.
8. Babies with involved fathers may learn faster.
9. Researchers have discovered 80 forgotten cycle ways "hidden in plain sight".
10. The fridge is the filthiest place in your kitchen.
Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek
Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.