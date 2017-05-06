10 things we didn't know last week
1. Brad Pitt has taken up sculpture.
2. Sloths only sleep 8-9 hours a day.
3. World War One soldiers got anthrax infections from their shaving brushes.
4. Adele came in 19th on the annual list of the richest musicians in the UK.
5. The energy generators inside the cells in your body reach a rather hot 50C.
6. The scent of the herb rosemary could help you with your exams.
7. Fewer than half of people aged 16 to 24 drank alcohol this week.
8. Prince Philip has undertaken 22,191 solo royal engagements to date.
9. You can't spend your old fivers any more.
10. There's a wild wolf pack in Denmark.
Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek
Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.