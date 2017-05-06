10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. Brad Pitt has taken up sculpture.

Find out more (GQ)

2. Sloths only sleep 8-9 hours a day.

Find out more

3. World War One soldiers got anthrax infections from their shaving brushes.

Find out more (The Verge)

4. Adele came in 19th on the annual list of the richest musicians in the UK.

Find out more

5. The energy generators inside the cells in your body reach a rather hot 50C.

Find out more (New Scientist)

6. The scent of the herb rosemary could help you with your exams.

Find out more

7. Fewer than half of people aged 16 to 24 drank alcohol this week.

Find out more

8. Prince Philip has undertaken 22,191 solo royal engagements to date.

Find out more

9. You can't spend your old fivers any more.

Find out more (The Telegraph)

10. There's a wild wolf pack in Denmark.

Find out more (The Guardian)

