10 things we didn't know last week
1. Miley Cyrus is in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.
2. There are still nine Blockbusters open in Alaska.
3. Voice assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa can't understand Icelandic.
4. Scientists have discovered a caterpillar that can eat plastic.
5. There's a real life "Ironman" and he's British.
6. Brewdog employees will get one week's paid leave if they adopt a puppy or rescue dog.
7. There's a crisp shortage in Japan.
8. A 'plastic bag' womb can keep baby lambs alive.
9. Ivanka Trump's earrings don't match.
10. You can learn the Game of Thrones language Dothraki at university.
