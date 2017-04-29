10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

Image copyright Getty Images

1. Miley Cyrus is in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Find out more

2. There are still nine Blockbusters open in Alaska.

Find out more (5 News)

3. Voice assistants like Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa can't understand Icelandic.

Find out more (Mashable)

4. Scientists have discovered a caterpillar that can eat plastic.

Find out more

5. There's a real life "Ironman" and he's British.

Find out more (The Telegraph)

6. Brewdog employees will get one week's paid leave if they adopt a puppy or rescue dog.

Find out more

7. There's a crisp shortage in Japan.

Find out more

8. A 'plastic bag' womb can keep baby lambs alive.

Find out more

9. Ivanka Trump's earrings don't match.

Find out more (Daily Mail)

10. You can learn the Game of Thrones language Dothraki at university.

Find out more (The Independent)

