'We’re doing something nobody has ever done before'

Steph is an international cheerleader. She’s also blind.

She is part of the England ParaCheer team, where physically disabled and non-disabled athletes compete side-by-side.

The 2017 World Cheerleading Championships in Florida will be the first ever to feature ParaCheer teams. They'll be scored on how successfully disabled athletes are integrated into routines.

We followed her during the team's final performance before setting off for the United States.

Produced by James Stewart.