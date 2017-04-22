10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. Serena Williams won a grand slam when she was 10 weeks pregnant.

Find out more

2. An Austrian town has had a resident hermit since 1664.

Find out more (National Post)

3. Netflix subscribers have spent more than half a billion hours watching Adam Sandler films.

Find out more (Salon.com)

4. Creative people physically see and process the world differently.

Find out more (New Scientist)

5. "Dalek", "TARDIS" and "cybermen" are all in the Oxford English Dictionary.

Find out more

6. There are 20,000 objects larger than 10cm flying around Earth, which are big enough to cause "catastrophic damage".

Find out more (Digital Trends)

7. Cycling to work could "halve your cancer risk".

Find out more

8. Prince used to travel under the name Peter Bravestrong.

Find out more

9. Scientists have found live specimens of the rare giant shipworm for the first time.

Find out more

10. You can take a course studying Dolly Parton at the University of Tennessee.

Find out more (NY Times)

