10 things we didn't know last week
1. Serena Williams won a grand slam when she was 10 weeks pregnant.
2. An Austrian town has had a resident hermit since 1664.
3. Netflix subscribers have spent more than half a billion hours watching Adam Sandler films.
4. Creative people physically see and process the world differently.
5. "Dalek", "TARDIS" and "cybermen" are all in the Oxford English Dictionary.
6. There are 20,000 objects larger than 10cm flying around Earth, which are big enough to cause "catastrophic damage".
7. Cycling to work could "halve your cancer risk".
8. Prince used to travel under the name Peter Bravestrong.
9. Scientists have found live specimens of the rare giant shipworm for the first time.
10. You can take a course studying Dolly Parton at the University of Tennessee.
