How trolls pursued an outspoken Hollywood star to Finland

Outspoken Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been the target of trolls - congregating on anonymous websites - ever since his anti-Trump performance art project began in January.

For his latest art installation, he's alone in a cabin in Lapland, with only one line of communication to the outside world - the Kiasma Museum in Helsinki.

But that still hasn't stopped the trolls, as BBC Trending witnessed first-hand.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

