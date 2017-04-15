10 things we didn't know last week
1. Scientists have uncovered a 'penguin Pompeii'.
2. US airlines bumped 40,000 passengers against their will off flights last year.
3. Two-thirds of Australia's Great Barrier Reef has been damaged by coral bleaching in the last two years.
4. The new fiver is not indestructible (if you have liquid nitrogen and a hammer).
5. Diners are more likely to order items listed inside boxes on menus.
6. Scientists have discovered 50 new spider species in northern Australia.
7. Half of young adults in the UK do not feel European.
8. Tilting a smartphone 'gives away passwords'.
9. Scouts can now earn a 'Digital Maker' badge.
10. A Canadian town has special prisons that hold polar bears as prisoners.
