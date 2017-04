Amo Singh - a shopkeeper from Stroud, Gloucestershire - was badly beaten after defending a Polish teenager from a gang attack.

The Polish community have responded by donating money online, and even called for Amo to be officially invited to Poland as a VIP.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

