10 things we didn't know last week
1. Everything you know about your memory might be wrong
2. Medieval villagers chopped up the dead to stop them coming back as zombies
3. Bob Dylan has finally accepted his Nobel Prize
4. It's illegal in Russia to share an image of Vladimir Putin as a "potentially gay clown"
Find out more (Washington Post)
5. Brexit actually happened 450,000 years ago (geologically speaking)
6. Most of Mars' air was "lost to space"
7. Harrison Ford will keep his pilot's licence despite being a "schmuck"
8. If you are a night owl, it might be down to a genetic mutation
9. Tony Blackburn "was once in a folk band"
10. An atmosphere has been found around an Earth-like planet called GJ 1132b
Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek
Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.