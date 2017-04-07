Labia stretching: Why some British girls are told to do it

Women often alter their genitals, but when a young girl is forced to stretch her labia it's illegal.

In some cultures longer labia are believed to make sex better for a man and stop him from cheating on his wife or leaving her.

But it's also a hidden form of child abuse, and the BBC has found evidence of it happening to girls in the UK.

This video contains graphic discussion of female genital mutilation.

If you need any help or support on FGM, you can contact the NSPCC's FGM helpline 0800 028 3550.