10 things we didn't know last week
1. Tyrannosaurus Rex was a sensitive lover
2. Eating salt makes you need the loo more in the night
3. Canada is going to legalise marijuana "next July"
4. The new £1 coins have a "hidden" security feature
5. Mice have been living alongside humans for 15,000 years
6. Eating fruit may be the key to the evolution of bigger brains in humans
Find out more (Science Magazine)
7. Gary Barlow is going to be in the next Star Wars film
8. Ketchup and brown sauce should be kept in the fridge
Find out more (Evening Standard)
9. You will no longer be able to get heartburn and indigestion drugs on the NHS
10. Playing Tetris can help the recovery of trauma victims
Find out more (Washington Post)
