The little boy who lost his legs while playing at home

Emad was just four years old when a missile landed on his house.

He lost both of his legs and is suffering psychologically from the effects of an ongoing war.

Aden, where Emad lives, has witnessed some of the most intense fighting in Yemen's two-year conflict. More than 150 children there have lost limbs, and the UN agency Unicef says the fighting has affected about 10 million children across the country.

Produced by Mai Noman.