'I've not moved on' - Rio Ferdinand shares his struggle with grief
26 March 2017 Last updated at 23:59 BST
Rio Ferdinand's wife, Rebecca, died of breast cancer in 2015.
The former England football captain reveals how hard he's found life without her and how he has struggled to cope with his grief.
Watch Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad on BBC One at 21:00 on Tuesday 28 March. You can catch up later online here - this page also has links to organisations offering advice and support to people affected by bereavement.