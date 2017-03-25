10 things we didn't know last week
- 25 March 2017
- From the section Magazine
1. Bear Grylls is afraid of cocktail parties
2. Parrots find 'laughter' contagious and high five in mid-air
3. There were a quarter of a million attempts to access Grindr from the Houses of Parliament in December
4. Donald Trump may have finally upgraded his phone
5. Living near the best schools "adds £18,600 to house price"
6. iPhone users should notsay 108 to Siri
7. Russians hold curling tournaments with cars
8. There is now a muppet with autism on Sesame Street
9. Bob Dylan loves the Stereophonics
10. Norway is the world's happiest country according to the 2017 World Happiness Report
