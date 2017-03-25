10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. Bear Grylls is afraid of cocktail parties

2. Parrots find 'laughter' contagious and high five in mid-air

3. There were a quarter of a million attempts to access Grindr from the Houses of Parliament in December

4. Donald Trump may have finally upgraded his phone

5. Living near the best schools "adds £18,600 to house price"

6. iPhone users should notsay 108 to Siri

7. Russians hold curling tournaments with cars

8. There is now a muppet with autism on Sesame Street

9. Bob Dylan loves the Stereophonics

10. Norway is the world's happiest country according to the 2017 World Happiness Report

