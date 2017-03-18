10 things we didn't know last week
- 18 March 2017
1. Friends actor Matthew Perry once beat up Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
2. Nelly Furtado has been working in a library.
3. The "five-second rule" about eating food dropped on the floor is true.
4. Uber has produced an 18-part podcast, warning drivers about the dangers of joining a union.
5. Spiders are the top global predator.
6. Jean-Marie Le Pen introduced the duffle coat to France.
7. B vitamins may have a protective effect against air pollution.
8. The polka-dot tree frog is naturally fluorescent.
9. RuPaul is married.
10. Having children adds up to two years to life.
