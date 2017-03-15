The parents who created a drug to save their daughters

2:38
1 March 2017
15 March 2017 Last updated at 00:11 GMT
When Chris and Hugh Hempel were told their twin daughters had a fatal disease that couldn't be treated, they decided there was only one thing they could do - create a new medicine themselves.
Now they're giving hope to other families too.
Chris and Hugh's story is featured in #IncredibleMedicine at 21:00 on BBC Two on Wednesday 15 March. Catch up later online.
