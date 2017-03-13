The Korean who got famous doing British accents
13 March 2017 Last updated at 00:24 GMT
Korean Billy shot to internet fame after his series of video guides on Britain's accents and dialects became a resounding hit on Facebook.
But which accent is his favourite? BBC Trending spoke to Billy to find out more about his fascination with the British lingo.
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
