The Korean who got famous doing British accents

The Korean who can do all the British accents
13 March 2017 Last updated at 00:24 GMT

Korean Billy shot to internet fame after his series of video guides on Britain's accents and dialects became a resounding hit on Facebook.

But which accent is his favourite? BBC Trending spoke to Billy to find out more about his fascination with the British lingo.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych

