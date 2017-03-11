10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. Adele is married.

2. The Dartford Crossing is classed as a "rural" road.

3. 21,800 films now have an "F-Rating".

4. UK's CO2 emissions are at their lowest since the 19th Century.

5. Trump keeps the two ends of his necktie together with scotch tape.

6. Sheep horns grow in the winter months because it's dark.

7. Sociable woodpeckers have smaller brains.

8. Neanderthals dosed themselves with painkillers and possibly penicillin.

9. Iceland will be the first company to make firms prove equal pay.

10. Short men are more likely to go bald.

