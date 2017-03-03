Meeting a Lebanese drug lord

Lebanon is known around the world for its hashish. In the Beqaa Valley farmers grow it with impunity, making millions of dollars a year. Backed by armed militiamen, the country's drug lords have became untouchable.

Benjamin Zand visits one of the biggest drug lords, and finds out how the civil war in neighbouring Syria means the farms have been able to flourish.

