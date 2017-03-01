Mother Teresa, the nun who became a saint

During her lifetime Mother Teresa became famous as the Catholic nun who dedicated her life to caring for the destitute and dying in the slums of Calcutta - now known as Kolkata.

She founded the order, The Missionaries of Charity, to look after abandoned babies and to help the poorest of the poor, once saying that they "lived like animals but die like angels".

In 1979 she received the Nobel Peace Prize and after her death was canonised as Saint Teresa.

Mari Marcel Thekaekara grew up round the corner from Mother Teresa's orphanage, and volunteered there as a young girl.

She spoke to Witness about that experience, her own faith, and how she felt about Mother Teresa's methods.

