10 things we didn't know last week

1. Spaniards sleep an hour less than other Europeans

2. Brit winner Rag 'N' Bone Man's name is inspired by Steptoe and Son

3. Scientists have solved the ketchup stuck in the bottle problem

4. Female fish mate 200 times but save eggs for the perfect male

5. We need to eat 10 fruit and vegetables day

6. Donald Trump owns the domain name TrumpScam.com

7. Iceland's president would like to ban pineapple as a pizza topping

8. Scientists have discovered a frog so small it could sit on your thumbnail

9. Only one woman has been shortlisted for the Young Butcher of the Year Award

10. Free-range eggs are not strictly free-range

