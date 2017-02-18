10 things we didn't know last week
- 18 February 2017
- From the section Magazine
Mick Jagger can't remember writing his autobiography
You cannot drink alcohol between 09:00 and 17:00 if you work at Lloyd's of London
Geologists have discovered an eighth continent: Zealandia
Some expat Bolivians and Peruvians are prepared to pay $30 for a guinea pig that they eat on special occasions
Vicious Valentine's cards were more popular than romantic ones in Victorian England
Find out more
A typical Tupperware party in the US will yield about $400 (£320) worth of sales.
Honeybees let out a "whoop" when they bump into each other
The price of a minimum "basket of goods" has risen by up to 30% since 2008.
Eating a lot of fat is worse for men than women
UK families spend an average of £11.40 a week on alcohol and cigarettes.
