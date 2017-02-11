10 things we didn't know last week
- 11 February 2017
- From the section Magazine
Dogs mirror their owners' personalities.
Qatar is spending $500m (£400m) a week on building projects for the 2022 World Cup.
One British man survived eight different concentration camps during the Holocaust.
Find out more (Manchester Evening News)
Minecraft is being used to pitch business ideas to big companies.
There are hundreds of ancient earthworks in the Amazon rainforest resembling Stonehenge
Fish-scale geckos rip off their scales and skin to escape from predators.
Filipinos make up about a third of all cruise ship workers.
Find out more (California Sunday)
Humanity is yet to run out of a single fossil fuel.
Lungfish usually live for more than 100 years.
The Super Bowl broadcast is 23% ads.
Find out more (Business Insider)
Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek
Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.