10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

Image copyright Thinkstock

Dogs mirror their owners' personalities.

Find out more

Qatar is spending $500m (£400m) a week on building projects for the 2022 World Cup.

Find out more

One British man survived eight different concentration camps during the Holocaust.

Find out more (Manchester Evening News)

Minecraft is being used to pitch business ideas to big companies.

Find out more (Mashable)

There are hundreds of ancient earthworks in the Amazon rainforest resembling Stonehenge

Find out more (Telegraph)

Fish-scale geckos rip off their scales and skin to escape from predators.

Find out more

Filipinos make up about a third of all cruise ship workers.

Find out more (California Sunday)

Humanity is yet to run out of a single fossil fuel.

Find out more (CapX)

Lungfish usually live for more than 100 years.

Find out more (CNN)

The Super Bowl broadcast is 23% ads.

Find out more (Business Insider)

Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek

Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.