Weekend Edition: The week's best reads

Munther Alaskry, 37, worked as a translator for the US military in Iraq, a job which made him a marked man for al-Qaeda. After years of work and persistent death threats, he spent another seven years trying to secure visas that would allow him to take his family to America. Finally a date was set for the flights that would take them to a new life in Texas. But then President Trump signed a travel ban, throwing Munther's life into chaos. "Losing a job, losing money, it's OK. You can survive," he says. "But losing your dreams? This is the most terrible thing." Was there any way of salvaging his hopes of providing a better life for his children?

Coming to America: One translator's harrowing journey

Yogesh Gupta's troubles began when he caught an employee embezzling money from his Delhi estate agency and threatened to go to the police. The employee reacted by hatching a revenge plot that entailed coercing a woman to falsely accuse Yogesh, 44, of rape. "Nobody listened to what I had to say," he says. "The police didn't even consult me. I tried everything, but I didn't get justice. I can't even begin to explain the ordeal that my wife, kids, my father and brother had to go through." Yogesh's experience is not unique - but how big is India's false rape problem and what else does the data about complaints reveal?

Does India have a problem with false rape claims?

Photographer Alessandro Grassani spent part of last October photographing migrant workers trying to cross the Mexico-US border. Some of the people he found had walked hundreds of miles from their homes in Guatemala and Honduras in the hope of reaching the US. "They were very strong at the beginning, walking like crazy," he says. "I spent four days with them - day by day you could see them getting tired because they had no food, nothing with them."

IN PICTURES: Crossing the border

"I started to train when I was 10 years old, going into the mountains with my dad," says Aisholpan Nurgaiv, a 13-year-old Kazakh nomad girl in Mongolia. "I told my dad that I wanted to become an eagle huntress." Having learned to hunt on horseback with a golden eagle - traditionally a male pursuit - Aisholpan shocked everyone by winning a prestigious annual eagle-hunters' competition. Her story has now been made into a documentary but, while no-one disputes Aisholpan is a worthy heroine, was everything else quite as it appeared?

Is the Eagle Huntress really a documentary?

"They think we're not 'good girls'. They think we're 'bad girls'." But Renou Chea, 26, a slight Cambodian with long dark hair has not been deterred. Having ridden a motorbike since leaving school, she decided to set up a scooter tour company in Phnom Penh. She wanted to provide well-informed guides who could discuss Cambodian art, history and culture. But her scooter tour company, called Moto Girl Tour, also has another unique selling point - all the drivers are women.

Phnom Penh's No 1 ladies taxi scooter agency

"They tried to force us to stop playing music on air," says Fares. "So we started to play animals in the background as a kind of sarcastic gesture against them," says Raed Fares. He is the manager of a radio station in an area controlled by Islamist militants in northern Syria Radio Fresh FM. Music is forbidden, as are women presenters - so Raed came up with some creative responses to the militants' demands.

A sarcastic response to Syria's militants

