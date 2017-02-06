Barber who gives free haircuts to young and unemployed

London barber Anderson Boyce set up a scheme to give free hair cuts to young people who are out of work.

He teamed up with a local job centre to offer the service to those going for job interviews.

The BBC went along to his barbershop in Romford, east London to meet some of those receiving advice and haircuts from Anderson.

Video journalist: Cebo Luthuli

