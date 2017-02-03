The man with a titanium chest

For seven years, part of Edward Evans's sternum was missing - the bone would normally have protected his lungs and heart.

A single blow to his chest could have killed him.

Now Edward, from the Midlands, has become the first person in the UK to get a 3D-printed titanium replacement.

His story was featured on Trust Me I'm A Doctor on BBC Two - @BBCTrustMe on Twitter

Join the conversation - find BBC Stories on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter