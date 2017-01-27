10 things we didn't know last week
1. British boys receive £2.20 more pocket money per week than girls.
2. You can give birth while napping.
3. An average of 1.8 people are murdered each year in Iceland.
4. MI6's real-life "Q" is a woman.
5. An otter the size of a wolf once roamed China.
6. "The wind was pushing me" is not an excuse that will get you off a speeding charge in Western Australia.
7. A gorilla named John Daniel was raised in an English village as a human boy, had his own bedroom and could do the washing up.
8. Travelling to a foreign country can change the way you think about right and wrong.
9. Dogs' preferred musical genres are reggae and soft rock.
10. Melbourne is typically 0.3C hotter on Thursdays and Friday mornings, when commuters pour into the city, than on Sundays.
