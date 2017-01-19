Johnny Wright: The Instagram star who cuts Michelle Obama's hair

2:31
6 April 2016
19 January 2017 Last updated at 01:50 GMT
Johnny Wright has several celebrity clients but perhaps none is as famous as the First Lady.
Throughout his time in the White House, Wright - Michelle Obama's personal hairdresser - has become a flamboyant social media star, with nearly 24,000 Instagram followers.
He admits he's sometimes had to tone down his pics because of his high-profile customer.
As Mrs Obama makes way for Melania Trump, how does Wright think the FLOTUS has changed American style?
Video Journalist: Amelia Martyn-Hemphill
