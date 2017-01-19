Johnny Wright: The Instagram star who cuts Michelle Obama's hair

Johnny Wright has several celebrity clients but perhaps none is as famous as the First Lady.

Throughout his time in the White House, Wright - Michelle Obama's personal hairdresser - has become a flamboyant social media star, with nearly 24,000 Instagram followers.

He admits he's sometimes had to tone down his pics because of his high-profile customer.

As Mrs Obama makes way for Melania Trump, how does Wright think the FLOTUS has changed American style?

Video Journalist: Amelia Martyn-Hemphill

