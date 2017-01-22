10 things we didn't know last week

From the section

1. Cambridge University has a "professor of play".

Find out more (The Guardian)

2. iPhones cost $98,000 (£80,000) in Venezuela.

Find out more (The Atlas)

3. Some drugs used to treat Parkinson's disease have had the side-effect of turning patients into gambling addicts.

Find out more (Nautilus)

4. Vladimir Putin thinks Russian prostitutes are "undoubtedly the best in the world".

Find out more (Vox)

5. The expression to "shed crocodile tears" exists in 45 European languages as well as Arabic, Swahili, Persian, Indian languages, Chinese and Mongolian.

Find out more (AJ+)

6. Legal marijuana businesses have created 123,000 jobs in the United States.

Find out more (Now This)

7. BMW exports more vehicles from the United States than any other manufacturer.

Find out more (Reuters)

8. There are six men still alive who walked on the moon.

Find out more (Forbes)

9. Native Americans are issued with cards by the federal government, certifying their "degree of Indian blood".

Find out more (The New York Times)

10. Getting trolled by Donald Trump can be good (as well as bad) for your business.

Find out more (Politico)

