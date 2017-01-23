BBC Pop Up: We're going to Lebanon

Media caption BBC Pop Up goes to Lebanon

BBC Pop Up is the BBC's mobile bureau. We are a team of BBC filmmakers who will be travelling to Beirut for four weeks to tell stories that you suggest.

We will be living and working in Lebanon for the month and we are asking what stories you want us to tell about the country?

All our films are made from your suggestions - and if you live in Beirut, you can even help us make them.

While we're in Lebanon, we will be making documentaries, holding community meetings and trying to get as involved in the community as possible. So, we invite you to come find us along the way and help us tell the stories.

How can you take part?

If you are based in Lebanon, you can fill out this form to tell us about any stories you think we should cover. The alert goes straight to our phones.

If you are based outside of Lebanon, you can use this form. What would you like to know about the country?

You can also contact us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Our handle is @BBCPopUp.

There will be opportunities to come and meet us whilst we are in Lebanon. Just follow us on social media to see where we are and how you can get involved.

Why are we doing this?

We want to challenge the way journalists typically find and report their stories.

We are crowd sourcing our story ideas from the people of the internet, from residents of the communities we visit and pretty much anywhere and everywhere we can. You tell us what stories you want told about your area, and we make documentaries about them.

When we first arrive in Beirut, we will hold a community meet-up and ask residents to hold a discussion about issues they feel are the most important in their neighbourhoods.

Where have we been and where are we going?

We have been to:

The USA

Kenya

Canada

India

Russia

We are going to Lebanon next, but we are open to suggestions for our next destination after that. Is there somewhere you think we should go? Please use the forms above for any suggestions, we would love to hear from you.

How you can follow us

On bbc.co.uk/popup you can watch all of the stories we have covered so far.

On iPlayer

On social media - follow what we're up to on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

Meet the Pop Up team

Benjamin Zand - Editor

Image caption Benjamin Zand

Benjamin is the Editor of BBC Pop Up. He runs the team and is the person who mainly appears on camera. He is from Liverpool, makes documentaries about current affairs/travel and in 2016 won the RTS award for Young Talent of the Year. He spends most of his time trying to make friends, eating peanut butter whilst editing video in his bedroom and one day he wants to be a somebody.

Nour Matraji - Producer

Image caption Nour Matraji

Nour is a producer on the team, based in Beirut, Lebanon. She works as a freelancer in the country making news programmes and documentaries. In 2013 she graduated from the Lebanese Academy of Fine Arts. Her biggest fear used to be losing her long hair, so to conquer that fear, she recently shaved all her hair off.

Benjamin Lister - Filmmaker

Image caption Benjamin Lister

Benjamin is one of the filmmakers. He has 15 years experience in the film and TV industry working as a director. His films have been screened at various festivals around the world including Cannes and LUND, and he has had work featured in TEN4 magazine. He once had lunch with the Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles when he was 9, and he loves tea and Carl Sagan more than any person should.

Sebastien Rabas - Filmmaker

Image caption Sebastien Rabas

Sebastien is also one of the filmmakers in the team. He is a documentary filmmaker and cinematographer based in London and has made films about religious cults in Tennessee, rebel bikers in Ukraine and stateless footballers in Abkhazia. When not away working he is mostly swimming and cycling. For some reason Pamela Anderson follows him on twitter.