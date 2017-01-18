My life in the world’s largest refugee camp

In the early 1990s, Somalia was consumed by civil war and famine. Millions fled their homes. Many tried to reach neighbouring Kenya in search of survival.

One of those was Zamzam Abdi Gelle, a young woman who made the treacherous journey from Somalia's battle-scarred capital Mogadishu to Dadaab, a remote, arid part of Eastern Kenya where the UN and Kenya set up a refugee camp complex.

Dadaab quickly became the largest refugee camp in the world. At its height it was home to 500,000 refugees, most of them Somalis.

The Kenyan government has recently announced that it will close down the camp and return the refugees to Somalia.

The plan has been strongly criticised by international donors, and human rights groups.

